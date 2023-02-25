The election process in seven polling units of Kogi East Senatorial district has been cancelled, with two polling units cancelled in Anyigba, Dekina council area, and the other five in Omala council area of Kogi State.

According to reports, one of the cancelled units was Unit 01, Abejukolo ward in Omala LGA. Thugs allegedly disrupted the polling units, firing shots into the air and causing panic, resulting in an abrupt end to the voting process, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was left disappointed when he was unable to cast his vote at his polling unit, Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, due to the failure of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit him and his wife.

This is despite the efforts of the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun, the BVAS failed to recognize the thumbprint or face of Governor Wike’s wife.

In response, the governor expressed his disappointment, stating that INEC should have ensured all tools were in order before the election. He also expressed concern about the slow working of the BVAS, which could potentially disenfranchise voters and lead to unrest.

Hundred of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been allegedly discovered in a hotel at ago palace way, Ilasamaja, Oshodi Isolo local government area, Lagos State.

This was made known through a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25, shared by a Twitter user @UbongabCardinal on Friday night, February 24.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"If your PU is in Oshodi/Isolo and you’re yet to collect your PVC, Please rush to Nobis Hotel, Ago Palace way, Ilasamaja, Lagos State, to pick yours.

"OBIDIENTS refuse to be perturbed and quietened, we’re wining this election."

