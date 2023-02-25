The Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has finally performed his civic responsibility at the Obio/Akpo Local Government Area

Interestingly, the PDP governor's wife, Justice Suzette is yet to cast her vote in the area because the BVAS is malfunctioning

Earlier, Wike blamed INEC for failing to test its tools before election as the BVAS is unable to capture his thumbprint or recognise Wike's face

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has finally cast his vote after an initial delay. He cast his ballot at about 12:45 pm.

Photos of the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governor performing his civic responsibility was shared on Twitter by Channels TV.

2023 Presidency: PDP’s Bode George makes cryptic remark on who Buhari’s Successor will be

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George voted at polling unit 002, Cameron Road, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He described the process as ‘better than the rubbish we have been doing before now’.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The PDP stalwart hailed INEC for the BVAS initiative ‘which will ensure a transparent process’.

2023 Election: Wike disappointed as BVAS fails to accredit him, wife at polling unit

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was left disappointed when he was unable to cast his vote at his polling unit, Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, due to the failure of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit him and his wife.

This is despite the efforts of the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun, the BVAS failed to recognize the thumbprint or face of Governor Wike’s wife.

In response, the governor expressed his disappointment, stating that INEC should have ensured all tools were in order before the election. He also expressed concern about the slow working of the BVAS, which could potentially disenfranchise voters and lead to unrest.

Source: Legit.ng