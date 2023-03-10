Suspected bandits have struck again in Kaduna state, killing the son of a pastor in the Karimbu-Kahugu community

The vice chairman of Kahugu National Development Association, Peter Mukaddas, confirmed the tragic incident

Mukaddas said the bandits also abducted the unnamed pastor's wife and three others who were in the house during the invasion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaduna state - Suspected bandits killed the son of a village pastor and abducted his wife and three others in the early hours of Friday, March 10, in Kaduna state.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the pastor's house is located in the Karimbu-Kahugu community in the Lere local government area of Kaduna state.

A vigilante sits on the ground with his gun in the village of Bakin Kogi, in Kaduna state, which was attacked by suspected herdsmen, on February 24, 2017. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Resident confirms attack

Legit.ng gathers that the vice chairman of Kahugu National Development Association, Peter Mukaddas, confirmed the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the bandits who invaded the community went straight to the pastor’s house.

“In the process, killed his son who refused to be kidnapped. However, his wife and three others who were in the house during the invasion were abducted.

"We are calling on the state government to intervene and ensure they return safely to their homes," Mukaddas said.

The community leader said the bandits have not contacted any person in the community for ransom.

“A Baptist resident pastor’s son was killed. They also took away the wife and three others,” Vanguad also quoted another source as saying.

Labour Party House of Reps candidate escapes alleged assassination attempt

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Suleiman Tambaya, the Labour Party's House of Representatives candidate for the Lere federal constituency in Kaduna state, killing no less than two persons.

The attack happened on Friday night, February 3, when Tambaya went to attend a political meeting in Kaduna, the state capital.

Tambaya's attack came about three months after a Labour Party women's leader, Victoria Chimtex, was killed in November 2022, at her residence in the Kaura local council of Kaduna.

Armed bandits kill Seven NSCDC personnel in Kaduna state

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna state command, said seven of its officers were killed in a recent attack at the Kuriga mining site, in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

Five other security operatives attached to a sister agency were said to have been killed in the incident, which happened on Monday, January 9.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, January 10 seen by Legit.ng noted that the personnel, who were attached to the state ministry of mines, were killed while on official duty at the site.

Source: Legit.ng