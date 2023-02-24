The Abia state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the Abia North senatorial district.

Senator Kalu who is the senatorial candidate of the party was suspended in a jointly signed letter issued by the Abia APC disciplinary committee chairman Paul Nwabuisi.

As reported by the Vanguard Newspaper, other signatories to the suspension letter include the state party chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu and the party secretary, Chidi Avaja.

The suspension of the chief whip of the red chamber is expected to take effect with immediacy as contained in the suspension letter.

According to the Leadership Newspaper, the copy of the letter entitled ‘Notification on Suspension’ reads partly:

“The suspension is as a result of thorough investigations and recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by Igbere Ward A, Bende LGA and the leadership of the party.”

The content of the letter also noted that the decision to suspend the former Abia state governor was in line with the statutory stipulations of the Article 21b (i-v) of the Constitution of the party.

It reads:

“Note that the party is highly committed to her integrity and as such will not condone any of these afore-stated acts and other forms of anti-party activities.”

The letter, which was copied to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, added that “having evidence substantial enough for your suspension, the integrity of the party must be protected.”

It will be recalled that the development in Abia State chapter of the APC might be unconnected to Senator Kalu’s recent TV interview, where he openly said that he cannot endorse the State governorship candidate of the party against his own blood brother contesting for same position on the platform of another political party.

