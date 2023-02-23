Presidential candidates of the forthcoming polls have been urged to keep the peace no matter the outcome

The President made this appeal at the peace pact of all candidates at the international conference centre in Abuja

He stated that any candidate dissatisfied with the election's outcome should go to a court of law to seek redress

FCT Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated candidates contesting for the presidential polls to accept the outcome of the 2023 general election come Saturday, February 25.

He appealed on Wednesday, February 22, at the election peace accord held at the international conference centre in Abuja.

Candidates of the 2023 presidential election have been urged to uphold the terms and condition of the peace accord. Photo: Aso Villa

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said;

“Let me remind all Nigerians not for the first time that this is the only country we have, and we must do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful.”

“Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems.

“I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the Accord they have signed today."

Shun violence, go to court if not satisfied - Buhari to candidates

As reported by Channels TV, he urged candidates not to instigate riots or violence when the result is announced.

President Buhari noted that whosoever is unsatisfied with the election should channel their grouse to the appropriate courts for proceedings.

He said:

“There should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channelled to the relevant courts.”

Meanwhile, all are getting ready for the much-anticipated presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently said he met with the INEC chairman to get updates about the preparation for the polls.

He stated that the essence of the meeting was to ensure that there were no excuses in the lead-up to the election.

In another development, the United States of America has maintained that Nigeria's 2023 general election is important to the World.

In fact, the U.S. on Wednesday, Febraury 22, stressed the need for a peaceful election, noting it matters to the World.

In a video message to Nigerians by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the United States said Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea, ‘We the People.’

