An audio clip suggesting Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and Ifeanyi Okowa was discussing how to rig the 2023 elections have been in circulation

Reacting, Atiku said the audio is a creation of opposition parties who know he is coasting to victory

The former vice president had earlier warned that there were plans to rope him into controversies before the polls

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described as utter rubbish an audio clip circulating on social media suggesting he plans to rig the election.

In the audio clip, Atiku reportedly conversed with Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal and PDP vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on manipulating the polls.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, February 24 by his special assistant on public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the latest fake audio clip in circulation confirmed his warning last week that the opposition would deepen its propaganda ahead of the election.

Part of the statement sent to Legit.ng read:

“We warned last week that as the election approaches, there will be a spike in the rate of propaganda on social media. With barely 24 hours to the poll, we have witnessed propaganda from the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party.

“In this latest nonsense, a montage of speeches delivered by Atiku, Tambuwal, and Okowa since last year were manipulated and pieced together to give an impression that they were discussing plans to rig Saturday’s election.

“In this age of artificial intelligence technology, even dead people can be portrayed as delivering speeches. This is nothing new.

“But some people think they can sell a narrative of Atiku manipulating this election. This is indeed the height of desperation, the last kick of a dying horse. The APC and the Labour Party must note that elections are not won on social media but at the polling units.”

Atiku advised his supporters not to engage in the propaganda war, saying they should respond by voting massively for the PDP during the election.

2023 elections: Pro-Buhari group shifts support to Atiku

Meanwhile, a group known as Coalition of All Progressives Congress Support Groups in Osun state, on Thursday, February 23, said it had shifted support to Atiku ahead of the presidential election.

The group also announced a change in name to Coalition of Support Groups for Atiku/Okowa Presidency 2023.

Punch reports that the national publicity secretary of the group, Yahaya Mojeed, said it shifted support to Atiku because the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, endorse Atiku

Similarly, prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi endorsed Atiku for the forthcoming election.

The cleric said his decision to endorse Atiku is premised on the fact that most of his followers were already supporting the Adamawa-born politician.

The supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi group known as the Tijaniyyah endorsed Atiku in a message to his followers.

2023 elections: Over 5,000 APC, LP members defect to PDP in FCT

Meanwhile, over 5,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) members have defected to the PDP in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Atiku Youth World Outreach leaders received the defectors into the PDP on Thursday, February 23, in the Nigerian capital.

The Director General of the Atiku Youth World Outreach, Suleiman Yakubu, thanked the defectors for pitching their tent with the PDP and urged all young people to vote for Atiku in the February 25 election.

Source: Legit.ng