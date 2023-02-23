Bola Tinubu has gotten the nod of student leaders in his quest to be the next president of the country

The students declared that they trust the leadership skills of the APC presidential candidate, hence the endorsement

Tinubu, 70, is a former governor of Lagos state, and the current national leader of Nigeria's ruling political party

FCT, Abuja - A meeting of the national stakeholders or the Nigerian students' communities has endorsed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming Saturday's election.

The decision was taken after a meeting on Thursday evening, February 23, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Leaders of the students' stakeholders said Tinubu could be trusted to manage student affairs and human capital development.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Umar Barambu, National Secretary, Usman Kankia, NANS Senate President, while addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter, said Tinubu's track records are unbelievable.

Others who signed the statement are NAUS President, NAPS President, NANCES President, MSS President, Northern Students Union Government and Foundation of Christian Students.

Part of the statement read:

"By the magnitude of infrastructure revolution under his leadership we can trust him,

''By evidence of his campaigns and consultations, from party primaries to candidature, we accept his capabilities and capacity to lead Nigeria.

"By results of his mentorship and human capacity development, the hopes of a boy child/ girl Child /students achieving their dreams and life time ambition remain realistic.

"By proofs of creative models of funding in times of LG financial crisis, revenue shortfalls and political arm twisting, his ingenuity and robust team of players and multi-ethnic cabinet assures us of his innovative ability to terminate strikes and transform the education sector.

"In this regard and recognition of the roles played in the unity of the National Students Body and resolution of ASUU/ASUP crisis.

"It is our firm resolve to address and present our decision that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU is hereby endorsed and chosen as our only and preferred candidate for the Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 election."

