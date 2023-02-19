Thousands of Maiduguri residents trooped out to the streets to catch a glimpse of APC chieftains as they toured the city on Saturday, February 18

Led by Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, the party's stalwarts drove through major points in the city as part of their campaign rally

Borno is widely regarded as one of the traditional APC states that could swing the total votes in favour of the ruling party

Maiduguri - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, elicited excitement among their supporters in Borno as admirers on Saturday, February 18 turned the APC rally in Maiduguri into a street carnival.

A statement from the Tinubu media office sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 19, indicated that major city streets were filled with jubilant supporters bearing placards and banners expressing their support for the APC candidates.

Tinubu acknowledging cheers from APC supporters in Maiduguri during the rally.

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the heavy campaign train brought human and vehicular movements to a halt in major parts of the city as attendees abandoned their vehicles to trek long distances to catch a glimpse of the APC presidential candidate.

At the palace and later at the rally, Tinubu assured his supporters of victory at the forthcoming presidential election.

In his address at the palace, the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked Tinubu for picking a son of the state as his running mate.

His words:

"You have done all for us and now it is for us to deliver APC in Borno state.''

Zulum said Tinubu is more than a political ally for the state, stressing that he had shown concerns for the difficult times the Borno went through.

He stated:

"During our trying time he has always been with us. He has visited us between seven and eight times in the last eleven years. There is nobody else that has done anything like that for us."

In his speech, Tinubu promised to re-activate oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin and recharge the drying lake to generate jobs and boost agricultural production in the area.

He said:

"Security is top on our agenda and Nigeria will see peace and stability. The Borno people and their neighbours will witness prosperity and happiness."

Tinubu assuaged the feeling of those who are facing difficulties at the moment, saying ease would soon come their way.

Elections: APC chieftain says Tinubu will shock Atiku in Borno

Meanwhile, following the success of the presidential rally, the party's deputy national publicity, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has declared that the APC will shock the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the northeast region where he hails from.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally thanked the state governor and people of Borno for coming out en-mass to support the APC.

He said not even the biting cashless policy will stop the determined people of Borno and entire northeast from voting the APC in the forthcoming polls.

PDP G-5 governors split few days before 2023 presidential election

In a related development, the G-5 governors in the PDP have endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

While Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, have endorsed Tinubu, their Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, endorsed Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, however, decided to support their party's flagbearer, Atiku.

