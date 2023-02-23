Members of the National Assembly have been urged to initiate the process of amending the 1999 Constitution to ensure that candidates vying for elective positions are subjected to mental health checks.

The appeal was made to lawmakers of the National Assembly by some stakeholders in a communiqué issued on Wednesday, February 22, at the end of a one-day technical dialogue on the “National Integrated Global Competitiveness Strategy for Social and Economic Development”.

The stakeholders said that the mental health checks for candidates contesting elections will help determine their sanity.

The meeting was organized by Fundacion Exito Ltd./Gte and Foundation Exito Canada (FEC), with the theme, 'Nigeria in 2031 – What Does Nigeria Need Now?'

FEC is a Canadian not-for-profit working with Nigerians in Diaspora through community building and policy engineering.

At the meeting, the stakeholders also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general election.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Fundacion Exito, Chinenye Nwangwu, Founder/Director, Fundacion Exito, Dominic Obozuwa, Member, Board of Directors/Head, Legal at Fundacion Exito, Mrs. Ogechi C. Abu as well as Member, Board of Directors – Fundacion Exito, Mr. John Ochogwu.

It read in part:

“There needs to be a constitutional amendment to ensure candidates for political offices at all levels undergo verifiable Medical and Mental Health Tests/Checks because the health of the leaders is a critical element of optimum performance and competence to lead in any capacity.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC must guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general elections.

“Government at all levels must be clearly seen to be opposed to and regulatory of ethno religious dichotomies and sentiments to ensure national development regardless of politics and/or religion in addition to ensuring that religion promotes national growth and values."

The stakeholders in the communique added that leadership performance and its lack have been perpetrated by people indigenous to the different regions, not from outside.

They said now is the time to vote for candidates not based on ethnicity or origin but on a clear vision, credibility, character, competence, and capacity to turn this around.

The stakeholders called on the Nigerian government to quickly stem the ongoing national crisis as a result of the new monetary policy riddled with difficulty experienced by the people in accessing naira notes

According to the stakeholders, it is important for the government to ensure that the crisis does not snowball into something that could adversely impact the general election.

In addition, they urged all candidates and their supporters in the forth-coming general election to eschew violence, promote peace and be issue-based in their campaigns.

