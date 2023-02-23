A violent crisis has erupted between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the New Nigeria Peoples Congress

The Kano state police command has also cancelled all political rallies in the state following the crisis

The police said that top political parties in Kano had earlier been warned against possible violence today, Thursday, February 23

The Police in Kano state have cancelled all forms of political rallies in the state over a violent crisis between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Daily Trust reports that the crisis ensued as both parties led by the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP had scheduled the final campaign rally for the presidential and National Assembly elections for the same day, Thursday, February 23.

The police in Kano has banned all rallies over a clash between supporters of APC and NNPP. Photo: Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano state government

Source: UGC

Trouble started after police authorities invited the leadership of the trio of APC, PDP and NNPP for an emergency meeting, cautioning the parties over perceived violence during the rally.

It was gathered that APC and NNPP had rejected the advice from the security agencies and went ahead with their scheduled rallies which resulted in a fierce battle between the parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Punch reports that supporters of the NNPP were attacked by some unidentified hoodlums who set their vehicles ablaze along Zaria road.

Sources said they were on their way to Kwanar Dangora to welcome Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the NNPP who was rounding up his campaign rally when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, some leaders of the ruling said the APC had intended to commence its rally at Club road. In contrast, the NNPP intended to start theirs at Kwanar Dangora before proceeding to Kwankwaso’s residence at Miller Road which is off Club road.

However, the hoodlums armed with various dangerous weapons have been moving freely in the city since Monday, leaving several victims behind, a source said.

Police confirm cancellation of political rallies in Kano

Confirming the cancellation of all political rallies in the states, DCP Muhammed said:

“You recall that (three) political parties via APC, NNPP, and PDP informed the command of their rallies scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023, within the Kano metropolis.

“In view of the precarious security situation in the state and the country in general, the commissioner of Police summoned the representatives of the three political parties to an emergency meeting to find a solution to the impasse.

“It is therefore advice that all political parties postpone the planned presidential/national assembly rallies to a later date after the February 25 elections."

Gov Ganduje continues attack on CBN, Emefiele, says naira redesign policy is "COVID-23 virus"

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier tackled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

According to the governor, the decision was ill-timed and has subjected Nigerians to hardship.

Ganduje described the situation of the naira scarcity as a virus, which he labelled as COVID-23.

Naira swap: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Bello, others instigating anarchy, says Atiku

In another development, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his view on the utterances of APC governors regarding the naira redesign policy of the APC.

The PDP bannerman revealed that the actions of APC governors could instigate anarchy in the country.

He urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the gimmicks of the APC governors and their cohorts.

Source: Legit.ng