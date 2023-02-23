Governor Hope Uzodinma has been restrained from arresting PDP Hpouse of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere

The court, in a ruling that Justice A. S. Adepoju delivered, equally barred Imo state government from humiliating or attacking the political supporters of the Ugochinyere

The Judge also granted prayers for substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor of Imo State and the Ebubeagu Security Network to be served through any adult staff of the State liaison office in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja, has restrained Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State from arresting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Justice Adepoju in a fresh ruling, okayed substituted service of the court order and other processes in the matter on Governor Uzodinma and other Respondents, cited as 1st to 7th Respondents in the suit marked: FCT/HC/GWD/CV/41/ 2023, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Court barred Governor Uzodimma from arresting CUPP spokesperson Ugochinyere. Photo credit: Governor Hope Uzodinma, Ikenga Ugochinyere

Source: Facebook

PDP candidate raises alarm

In his suit before the court, the PDP candidate alleged a plot to arrest and frame him with trumped-up charges, Vanguard report added.

Court's verdict

While it directed the service of the court processes on the governor through the Imo state liaison office in Abuja, it held that the Inspector-General of Police should be served through the legal department of the Nigeria Police Force, a report by The SUN newspaper further confirmed.

