Bamidele Oloyelogun, the speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, has been compelled to appear before the state high court over corruption charges metted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court compelled the lawmaker to appear before it after stiking out a preliminary objection filed by Oloyelogun before the court to prevent him from being tried.

The speaker was in court on Wednesday, February 22, to listen to the court's decision on the preliminary objection.

Oloyelogun, one other lawmaker and a civil servant were accused of helping themselves with N2.4m meant for the state assembly.

