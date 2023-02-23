The senatorial candidate of the APC for Gombe South, Joshua Lidani, has been sacked by the Court of Appeal in the state

This is as the appellate court nullified the primaries that produced Lidani as the Gombe South APC senatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

The APC in the northern state has, however, rejected the verdict and revealed why Lidani would go on to contest the election

Gombe - The Court of Appeal in Gombe state has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s primary election in Gombe South senatorial district that produced Joshua Lidani for the Saturday, February 25 election.

A panel of the appellate court led by Justice Ali Gumel on Monday, February 20, granted Bilyaminu Babadidi’s prayer to set aside the previous ruling of the Federal High Court in Gombe, which was in favour of the embattled Lidani, The Guardian reported.

The Court of Appeal has nullified the primaries that produced Joshua Lidani as the APC candidate for Gombe South senatorial election. Photo credit: Jothan Bawa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the court admitted Babadidi’s reliefs and queried the APC for unfair treatment of aspirants, voters and agents during the primaries.

Evidence shows APC primaries were unfair - Court

Citing a report from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court held there was evidence showing that the primaries were not fair.

“There was only one signatory on results of the primaries, excluding other designated signatories," the court noted.

The court described the primaries as “fundamentally bad, illegal in its conduct and outcome; thus, the primaries are nullified.”

APC reacts to court verdict

Meanwhile, the APC has rejected the verdict, insisting that Lidani would still stand for election on Saturday.

The APC spokesman in the state, Moses Kyari, noted that the party was yet to be served with the court judgment.

Court sacks Senator Ishaku Abbo as APC candidate in 2023 election

In a related development, a Yola high court has sacked Senator Ishaku Abbo as the APC senatorial candidate for Adamawa North senatorial zone for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The court sacked Senator Abbo on the ground that he was expelled from the party by his ward in the Mubi North local government area of Adamawa.

In a ruling on Tuesday, January 10, Justice Mohammed Danladi held that the senator and the APC are bound by the resolution of the party's chapter's executive in the Mubi North local government area, which expelled him from the party.

Source: Legit.ng