The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, is battle-ready against his political opponents ahead of the general elections

Governor Wike, on Wednesday, February 22, asked Rivers people to frustrate his detractors during the February 25 presidential election

Wike said since he has done well for the people with infrastructural development, they have to make him happy in return on Saturday

Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has told Rivers voters what to do to his political opponents during the presidential election on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

During the inauguration of the Ogu-Ekporo-Kpogor-Wakama Road on Wednesday, February 22, he asked the people of the state to "pepper", his opponents. He added that the result of the election will seal his victory and make the state happier, PM News reports.

Wike said Rivers people should seal his victory and make him happy during the presidential election (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Wike promised to return to the place after the election on Saturday to thank the people and give them another gift. He stated:

“Happiness is our own. Anger is their own. You want us to pepper them? Are you ready to pepper them? You’ll pepper them on Saturday.

"I will come back after Saturday to thank you again and before I leave (office), I will give you another thing.”

The governor said being that he has done his bit to make the people happy, it is now their turn to do the needful and make his opponents angry.

His words:

“So, having made my promises and fulfilled them, I hope, you all will fulfill your promises too? On Saturday, you’ll do your own work to make us happy and make those people to be angry?”

