Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified their campaign strategy

The presidential campaign organisation of the PDP on Monday, January 30 announced the appointment of 43 new personnel

This new appointment was followed by two high-profile appointments o help strengthen the campaign council of PDP bannerman, Atiku Abubakar

The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again fortified the campaign wing of the party to further boost the effectiveness of the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar.

No fewer than 43 personnel were appointed by the campaign organisation as contained in a statement signed and issued by its director-general, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

The announcement for the new appointees was made by the director-general of the presidential campaign organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal. Photo: Aminu Tambuwal

According to Daily Nigerian, the Atiku campaign team secured the services of Ladan Salihu, a former director-general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as the media adviser of Atiku's campaign.

Legit.ng also gathered that the services of Mr Bashir Gentile, a former aide to Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Mr Gentile is expected to serve as the deputy director of public affairs in the northern region.

These two high-profile appointments came alongside 41 other appointees who will operate under the designation of director, deputy directors and a host of others.

List of deputy directors under the PDP campaign organisation

1. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS (NORTH) – ALH. BASHIR HAYATU GENTILE

2. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS (SOUTH) – CHIJIOKE AGU

3. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, HUMANITARIAN & IDPS – DR. UYI MALAKA

4. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, GENDER MAINSTREAMING – HAJ. FATIMAH SALEH

5. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) – DR. STEVEN AKUMA

6. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING SERVICES – ENGR. CHUKWUEMEKA ANTHONY UYAH

7. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, SITUATION ROOM – MRS. ONYEBUCHI LENOIR

8. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, TRAINING (NORTH) – MRS. ZAINAB HARUNA

9. DEPUTY DIRECTOR, GOALS & COMPLIANCE DEPT. (NORTH) – REV. HABU DAWAKI

List of assistant directors under the PDP campaign organisation

1. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, (CSO) – KUNLE YUSUF, MON

2. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FILED OPERATIONS – DR. KAYODE ADARAMODU

3. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS (NORTH) – ALH. YUSUF DAN GWAYI

4. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS (SOUTH) – DR. PRINCE DANIEL

5. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, ELECTION INTELLIGENCE – HON. NTOL CHRIS AGIBE

6. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, ELECTION MANAGEMENT (NORTHEAST) – DR. SAIDU GARMAU

7. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, ELECTION MANAGEMENT (NORTHWEST) – DR. AHMED ADAMU

8. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (NORTH CENTRAL), ELECTION MANAGEMENT – DR. RAYMOND DABOH

9. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) – MR. KOLAWOLE IDIARO

10. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, SITUATION ROOM – MR. ADEDAYO OJO

11. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, TRAINING (NORTHWEST) – DR. MRS. NAEED IBRAHIM

2023 election: Atiku makes crucial appointment, appoints Prof Usman Yusuf

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP Atiku Abubakar has appointed Prof. Usman Yusuf as a special adviser.

Atiku charged Prof. Yusuf to use his vast experiences and contacts to effectively discharge the responsibilities of his office.

He is charged to provide Advisory services on community engagement-related issues by identifying community-based organizations.

