Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance, quality education, a buoyant economy, and a peaceful country if elected president in the next week’s presidential election, scheduled to hold in the 25th February 2023.

Atiku made this known at the grand finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign, held today in Yola, Adamawa state which witnessed millions of PDP supporters in the state.

The PDP Presidential candidate thanked all Nigerians for a successful campaign rally noting that everywhere he went he was accepted by thousands of people, saying it is an indication Nigerians have accepted the PDP. Atiku charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians who have accepted his candidature. He urged them to vote for all PDP candidates from State Assembly.

Atiku closes campaign, makes final promise. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Atiku said:

“Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians that will not disappoint u. we will make sure we have a peaceful country, a buoyant economy, and good education and devolve power to the states. I want to reiterate those 5 key points. In Adamawa, it is a golden opportunity for you to elect me.”

“Make sure you vote for me. Don't be misled by any propaganda. I want to appeal to you to vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly. The combination of myself and Fintiri will be awesome. please return PDP in the state and vote for PDP in the Presidency. Please, don't disappoint the rest of Nigerians, go all to tour local govt, units, and households. Let’s record the highest votes in this state.”

Speaking earlier at the campaign, The Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, equally thanked the people of Adamawa for the show of love, asking them to reject the APC which he said brought on a bad policy of naira redesign.

Ayu noted “Everywhere we have gone there has been a tremendous acceptance in all parts of Nigeria.

“I want to thank the people of Adamawa for the show of love for us and their son, Atiku the next president of Nigeria.

“This is the second time that the PDP has come to rescue Nigeria. For the past 16 years, we were rebuilding. PDP is the party of the people and not the party of individuals or groups. APC is an alliance and it is collapsing. It is the policy of the party to redesign the naira and bring hardship to Nigerians. PDP has come to bring hope.”

“What is good about Adamawa is that it has over 100 ethnic groups and they all live peacefully. Atiku will unite the country and we all will live in peace,” he noted.

The Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is the right man to bring hope to the people.

He noted that students are worried about strikes and farmers are worried about insecurity which has affected farm produce.

He said, “I have not seen a rally like this before. We thank you for coming out to support your son, Waziri Adamawa.

Thank u for giving us a leader for giving to Nigeria, a wonderful man who understands Nigeria.

Our students are worried about education, businessmen are worried their businesses will collapse, and farmers are also worried about insecurity. But don’t worry help is coming, in Atiku. Mobilise en mass and vote for Atiku in February 25.

“Atiku is the only one that can secure the future of Nigeria. He has been tested and is capable of delivering. Other candidates want to use Nigeria to learn,” he said.

On his part, The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal greeted the massive crowd at the rally.

He said, “ I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigot.

We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.

As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC again.

Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.

The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn't conduct one local govt election.

“How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi's candidature is dead on arrival.”

Source: Legit.ng