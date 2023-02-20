Peter Obi continues to get positive media coverage from the international media ahead of the presidential election

The Labour Party presidential candidate was described as the candidate for young Nigerian voters by the New York Times

The Economist, a British weekly newspaper, recently endorsed Obi, saying he is the only candidate who offers hope to Nigeria

Lagos - The New York Times has described Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate as the candidate of Nigerian youths.

In a report published on Saturday, February 18, the newspaper with 8.6 million paid digital subscribers worldwide, noted that many young people in Nigeria are channelling their anger at the government to support Obi.

Peter Obi's presidential aspiration has triggered interests in politics among young Nigerians. Photo credit: @PeterObi

In an interview with the New York-based newspaper, Obi said that young people invest so much hope in him because the leaders they had known never cared for them or Nigeria.

He also said the forthcoming presidential contest was an “existential election” for the country.

He said:

“We’re not going to solve the problem of Nigeria overnight, because it’s huge.”

The report noted that the forthcoming election presents a rare chance for millions of young Nigerians, many of them new voters, to send a message to the older generation in the country.

Amaka Okafor, one of Obi's supporters said:

“What happened in Lekki (#EndSARS) is a clear indication that this government don’t care about the youth.

“We’re tired of these same old people coming in to tell us that they’re going to change stuff for us, and they’re not doing anything.”

Making reference to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, the report stated:

“For many young Nigerians, these “same old people” include the presidential candidate of the party in power, Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor with a strong southwestern base, and the slogan, “It’s my turn.” He sometimes slurs words and appears confused, alarming some voters.”

