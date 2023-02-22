Just barely two days before the presidential and National Assembly elections, a Nigerian lawmaker Ephraim Nwuzi has been sent to prison

Nwuzi, the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency, Rivers state, in the House of Representatives, was remanded in prison for allegedly inciting violence

The police had accused the APC lawmaker who is seeking re-election of telling his supporters to attack some persons during the polls

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Hon Ephraim Nwuzi, the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has been remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Rivers state.

A chief magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, gave the remand order on Wednesday, February 22, Daily Trust reported.

Hon Ephraim Nwuzi, a federal lawmaker from Rivers state, has been remanded in the prison. Photo credit: Ikenna Egbunefu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the order followed a remand proceeding preferred against the lawmaker who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Rivers state police command.

The police had accused Nwuzi of treasonable felony, conspiracy, motion of communal crisis and inciting violence.

Nwuzi who is also the APC candidate for Etche-Omuma federal constituency in the February 25, 2023 election was said to have directed his supporters to attack some persons, including officials of INEC during the elections.

How Ephraim Nwuzi was denied bail

At the hearing of the matter in court on Wednesday, Nwuzi's lawyer made an oral bail application.

The bail application was, however, opposed by the police, asking that the lawmaker be remanded to pave the way for proper investigation and arraignment.

The chief magistrate, O Amadi-Nna, agreed with the prosecution and remanded Nwuzi based on the allegations.

Nwuzi's lawyer reacts

Speaking after the court session, the counsel to the federal lawmaker, said the offences preferred against his client were insufficient to warrant a remand.

With the remand order, Nwuzi will be in prison while the National Assembly election which he is contesting holds on Saturday.

If he wins, he will be joining the league of Senator Iyiola Omisore and a former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, two prominent Nigerian politicians who won elections from prison.

