The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that small political parties have no chance of winning at the national level in the forthcoming 2023 election.

A source within the party noted that the PDP is set to ensure that its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, wins the 2023 presidential election at all levels on Saturday, February 25.

The source who spoke on anonymity said that the PDP with its new strategy adopted to ensure that all candidates across the 774 local government areas meet with Atiku is sure of victory at the presidential poll.

Giving details about the virtual meeting between the PDP's flag bearer and other candidates contesting for different positions across the country under the party's platform, the source said the meeting will take place later today.

He added that it PDP will use the platform to focus mainly on reviewing the party’s strategy and consolidating on the gains made by the PDP in the nationwide campaigns of the party.

The PDP is the first political party since the inception of the fourth republic in 1999 to date that is organizing such a meeting.

Legit.ng understands that all party candidates shall share ideas and work together to achieve victory in the elections for the PDP at all levels

The source said:

"It is also instructive to note however that, the proposed virtual meeting shall be a gathering of thousands of contestants in all the 774 LGAs of the country, which is a spectacular display of the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa’s nationwide structure."

"This is one of the several major steps the PDP and its Presidential Candidate are taking to ensure the success of the party in the coming elections."

Source: Legit.ng