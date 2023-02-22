Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the APC, has emerged as the most searched presidential candidate in the 2023 election

The google analytic showed that Tinubu lead Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Robiu Kwankwaso among others, in the most search candidate on the platform in the last 30 days

From the analysis, Tinubu topped searched candidates in 17 states, followed by Atiku (10 state) and Peter Obi (8) states while other candidates shared other states

Latest Google trend analysis as of Wednesday, February 22, showed that Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Prof. Christopher Imumolen are the most searched presidential candidates in the forthcoming election.

According to the analysis, the presidential candidates have consistently been searched for on the search engine in the last 30 days.

Tinubu is the most search presidential candidate in the last 30 days Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

In the Analysis, the red showed the states where Obi, the Labour Party's candidate, has been searched for most. They are Anambra, Ebugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Pleteau and Benue states.

The blue dot represented states where Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been searched for. They are Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ondo, Delta, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Osun, Gombe, Bauchi, Kadun, Nasarawa, and Kano

The dark green represented the state where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate was most searched in the last 30 days. They are Adamawa, Niger, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

The light green and amber spots represented the less visible Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Imumolen of the Accord Party.

See the image of the analysis below:

Images of how Tinubu became the most searched presidential candidate Photo Credit: Google

