Ridwan Oyafajo, a legal practioner based in Ibadan, has commented on the chances of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, in the forthcoming election

Oyafajo said the daily hardship that many Nigerians are confronted with is many the ruling party to lose its popularity among the voters gradually

The legal icon posited that the apparent disagreement between Tinubu and some elements in the Aso Rock could also make the APC lose in the poll

Ridwan Oyafajo, an Ibadan-born legal practition, has disclosed that the silent division between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may cost its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to lose the forthcoming election.

While speaking with Legit.ng, the lawyer said many resources are needed to win an election, particularly in human and capital resources. However, he maintained that some things could not be bought with money, such as trust, integrity.

Lawyer explains why Tinubu may lose 2023 election Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking ahead of the poll, Oyafajo posited that a candidate may have the experience and other require resources, but getting the votes is more important because "politics is a game of number".

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, 2023 Election

He added that Tinubu is a great force to reckon with in the Nigeria politics, describing him as a political godfather who has the money and lots of influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Assessing the state of things in the APC, the lawyer said:

Almost all the APC governors are behind him. But does being a governor translate to delivering the highest number of votes in one's state? Are governors that popular to influence the votes of their citizens in a particular direction? We'll know on the day of the election.

We should, however, note that, with the hardship being faced by Nigerians daily, the APC is losing its popularity and this is not only at the federal level but at the state level too.

In my opinion, this will considerably impact how citizens will vote in the forthcoming election.

We should also be mindful of the fact that there is a kind of discord between the APC candidate and some of the members of the party in the presidency. This is evident in the outburst of the candidate in some of his political rallies.

Fresh trouble for Tinubu, Obi as 5 strong political parties collapse structure for Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 5 political parties have collapsed their structures for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election.

The development is coming in less than 8 days to the poll at the home state of the former vice president, where he had his finally rally for the 2023 presidential campaign.

Yusuf Dantele, the APM chairman who spoke on behalf of other political parties chairmen, said they made the decision because Atiku is the best man for the job.

Source: Legit.ng