Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has called on the Nigerian Army, police and other security agencies in the country to step-up security ahead of the presidential election slated for Saturday February 25

Legit.ng reports that Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, who spoke to journalists in his office in Ikeja on Tuesday, February 21, urged the federal government to beef up security to allow the people to go out and vote to exercise their franchise.

He also begged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of the country, saying that he has better programmes for the people.

Jandor said:

“We appreciate the military, police and the other security agents. They should sustain what they are doing before, during and after the presidential election on Saturday.

“People should not be coerced to vote for any party on Saturday. We have called on the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police to step-up their game on the several threats from the ruling party, especially in Lagos State.

“If there are several attacks in a state, where somebody is the Chief Security Officer and he has not come out to condemn it, it shows something is wrong and this is worrisome.

“We believe that the Federal Government will do something about it. The votes of our people will count this time around.

"The military men are everywhere now to show that they are ready to forestall any violence. People would go out on Saturday to express themselves."

The PDP candidate however, said that the people have listened to all the presidential candidates and that Atiku Abubakar is the best of them all.

Jandor emphasised that the people have seen what the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Government could do over the years, which he said is their best, and that these are not good enough.

“Now, you cannot even access your money from the banks. Nigerians have not had regular supply of fuel for six months. Somebody is laying claims to what he has not built.

“To the people that are not from Lagos, they can believe what they tell them, but not to some of us.

“We have been to 193 out of the 245 wards in Lagos State and we saw all. Despite all that the current government in the state said that they spent on budgets in the last four years, what have they achieved?

“They have nothing to show for the N280 Billion local debts they incurred over the years. Their presidential flagbearer for the election built only three major roads in his eight years as governor.

“He built Oregun Road, Lawanson Road and Governor’s Road. The others were built by the federal government,” he said.

Jandor added that the plan of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sell the moribond local refineries for $10 billion would solve many problems as he said that he promised to use the money for youth empowerment and women development, saying that this is a way to reduce poverty and insecurity in the land.

“The women would be engaged and the youths would quit crimes. Those who would buy the refineries would also spend about N$5 to $10 bullion on the refineries and get the money into the system.

“Once the refineries are run by the private sector, we will not need to import fuel again. Atiku is the only candidate that has remained calm in the face of provocation.

“He speaks to the peculiarity of each state he visited,” he said.

He wondered what the APC is preaching as he said that they have crippled the economy of the country, adding that the APC Governors should not be making case for old naira notes, but that the federal government should make the new naira notes available as nobody would accept the old naira notes again.

“All the sufferings in the country today were brought by the APC and none of them could exonerate himself from it. Nigerians should go to the polls on Saturday and reject them,” he said.

He reiterated the declaration that no member of the Lagos State chapter of the PDP campaigned for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi as shown in a viral video, saying that the fliers of the party were everywhere for people to use for such pretence and that Atiku Abubakar remains the candidate of the party for the election.

