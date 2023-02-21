Atiku Abubakar's meeting with some key stakeholders from Rivers state in Abuja is not sitting well with Governor Nyesom Wike

Wike said the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party who met with Atiku in Abuja are not true indigenes of Rivers state

According to Wike, the 2023 presidential election is an opportunity for Rivers people to send a strong message to Atiku over his action

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has described the meeting between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and some state party stakeholders in Abuja as an insult.

Wike while speaking in Rivers on Monday, February 20, said Atiku insulted the people of the state by meeting with a former governor, Celestine Omehia, Uche Secondus and other leaders in the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike has accused Atiku Abubakar of insulting the people of Rivers state. Photo: Rivers state government

His words:

"I am not a non-indigene in Abuja where I hear the presidential candidate of PDP was addressing non-indigenes of Ricers state in Abuja. If they are Rivers people, come to Ricers state to address them, no be so?

"How dare you say you addressed Rivers people in Abuja? You're addressing Rivers people in Abuja, is that not an insult?

"You cannot come to Rivers State and talk to us, you say Rivers state is not safe but you want our votes."

The governor further asked the crowd:

“Rivers people will you allow that?”

To this, the teeming crowd answered, “No” in unison.

Continuing, Wike warned that those who have declared Rivers as an unsafe safe and seeking the people’s votes should be given the treatment they deserve at the poll in the forthcoming elections.

He said:

“It's unfortunate, no right-thinking Rivers man will take that insult and I challenge all of you here to do like a true Rivers people."

Wike promises not to mislead Rivers people

Further promising to always protect the interest of the people of the state, Wike said Rivers has given him everything he needed in life and he remains grateful for that.

He said:

"So we are happy with our people and that is why I have told you people, I will never mislead the people of Rivers state. I will tell you what is good for our people.

I will never sell Rivers state for a pot of porridge, I will continue to stand for Rivers state because it is the state that has given me everything in life."

Watch video here:

