Atiku Abubakar has stated that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian during the coming elections

Atiku said this on Sunday, February 19, in Rivers when he spoke with PDP stakeholders in the state after his presidential campaign rally

The former vice president said he chose a unique style of campaign that is free from violence and rancour

Rivers - Like former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election declared that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, Atiku Abubakar has made the same remark.

At the time, some political scientists claim that Jonathan made the submission when he perceived that his refusal to concede defeat will result in bloodshed if the results of the poll did not favour him.

Atiku said his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Twitter

This perception has led the same group of political observers to conclude that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate repeated the exact position on Sunday, February 19, in Rivers because he foresees defeat ahead of him.

What Atiku really meant

But Atiku was only referring to the fact that the PDP campaign council improvised with its pattern of rally to avoid violence in the state whose governor, Nyesom Wike, has been at odds with him.

The former president said he chose a unique style of presidential campaign to protect the people from violence triggered by the same persons whose responsibility it is to ensure their security

Atiku, speaking to Rivers PDP stakeholders, stated:

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.

“Our campaign and indeed the PDP subscribes fully to the position that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian. Rivers state and Rivers people are bound by destiny to be critical stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in multiple ways."

In its report, Channels TV relayed that Governor Wike was absent during Atiku's meeting with stakeholders in Rivers on Sunday.

