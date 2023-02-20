Despite his rift with Governor Nyesom Wike, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a meeting with some party stakeholders from Rivers state.

The former vice president met with the Rivers PDP stakeholders in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Sunday, February 19.

Channels Television reports that the meeting took place between Atiku and a former national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, Ben Bruce, a former governor of Rivers state, Celestine Omehia and other shareholders from the state.

Speaking after the meeting PDP's Presidential Campaign Council's director of public communication, Dino Melaye, noted that the meeting is compensation for the failed Rivers state rally.

Melaye also said that the PDP had shelved plans to conduct the campaign rally following Atiku's rift with Governor Wike.

He added that the rally was jettisoned by the party to avoid a bloodbath in the oil-rich state of Rivers.

According to him, The PDP Presidential candidate, jettisoned the rally in port Harcourt to forestall a bloodbath.

Source: Legit.ng