The Allied Peoples Movement has adopted Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate in the February 25 election

The party's national chairman made the announcement at a press briefing on Thursday, February 15

Yusuf Dantalle said the Peoples Democratic Party's umbrella is big enough to accommodate members of the APM including their own presidential candidate Chichi Ojei

Barely eight days before the 2023 presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement collapsed its structure to totally support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Punch reports that the APM national chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, announced that the party will now support the emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP as president and vice president.

APM has dumped its 2023 presidential candidate for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: PDP, Chichi Ojei

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference organised in Abuja on Thursday, February 16, night, Dantalle said the party's decision followed a meeting of the APM's national executive committee

He added the party following discussions on the forthcoming election, has agreed to adopt the flag bearer of the PDP as its 2023 presidential candidate.

The decision of the party comes barely 12 hours after Chichi Ojei, APM's flag bearer and Nigeria's only female presidential candidate for the 2023 election raised an alarm over plans by APM to truncate her ambition.

APM's adoption of Atiku as its presidential candidate means that Ojei will no longer serve as the party's flag bearer.

Atiku a better presidential candidate - APM

Defending APM's decision, Dantalle said the party has confidence that Atiku stands a better chance to win the February 25 election.

He also said that the former vice president has all it takes to serve as the resourceful president Nigeria deserves.

His words:

“The party will, however, contest other elective positions including Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly seats.

“APM presented credible candidates for these positions and sure of victory in Governorship and Legislative seats.

“National interest supersedes partisan politics. We must join hands to rebuild our beloved nation and make Nigeria great again.

Source: Legit.ng