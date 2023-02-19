Senator Chimaroke Nnamani met a hostile crowd when he made attempts to campaign in a popular Enugu market

Traders chanted 'Onye Ohi' meaning 'thief' in Igbo, as the former governor and his campaign team advanced towards them

Videos shared on social media showed angry traders chasing the convoy of the senator out of the market

Enugu - Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu was embarrassed by some state residents when his campaign trail visited a market.

The senator who represents Enugu East Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate met a hostile crowd when he attempted to canvass for votes in Coal Camp Spare Parts Market Enugu.

Senator Nnamani was usually welcomed in markets in the past. Photo credit: @ChimarokeNamani

Source: Twitter

Residents who came out to catch a glimpse of the senator and his campaign team began shouting 'Onye Ohi' meaning 'Thief' as speakers mounted on one of the campaign vehicles repeatedly chanted 'Chimaroke.'

Videos of the incident have been trending on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Analysts say Nnamani may have incurred the wrath of the residents after he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to the endorsement by expelling him.

The former governor served with Tinubu in the Nigerian Senate in 1992, while they both served as governors from 1999 to 2007.

Nigerians react to rending video of Nnamani's treatment by angry traders

Some Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the video which has been trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Emeodi Mba wrote:

“My former governor Chimaroke Nnamani is facing double sack, from his party PDP and Enugu state people. Imagine being called a thief for market square.”

Nweze Orji wrote:

“Chimaroke Nnamani being called a thief and chased out of Coal Camp Enugu where he went to campaign. The people know who is a thief.”

Tom Steve wrote:

“My sincere condolences to the most respected thief of Enugu state. Chima, your time is up. He could not come out of the vehicle to campaign. They where responding to ‘Chimaroke - Onye ori’”

PDP expels Chimaroke Nnamani, six other bigwigs

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Nnamani was on Friday, February 10, expelled from the PDP.

The PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) during its 566th meeting in Abuja axed Nnamani and six other chieftains.

Other bigwigs of the party expelled are Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo state) and five others from Ekiti state.

Defiant Nnamani dismiss his expulsion by PDP

Reacting to his expulsion, Nnamani described the move by his party as 'incurably messy.'

He said the suspension could not stand a legal test because he was denied the right to a fair hearing.

According to Nnamani, he was neither invited for complaints nor given any query to respond to by the PDP NWC.

Source: Legit.ng