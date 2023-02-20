Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman, has met with Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federaltion and minister of justice

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has met with Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice.

The meeting is ahead of the supreme court hearing on the matter between the federal government and 3 APC governors over President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy, The Tribune reported.

3 APC governors at the brief meeting held at the party's secretariat are Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The meeting is coming in less than 24 hours that the APC national chairman met with governors of the party over the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

The policy has made many Nigerians stranded, as those who have money in banks could not access their money.

Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states have approached the supreme court to restrict the further implementation of the policy and make the old N200, N500 and N1000 a legal tender.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast, only ordered the recirculation of old N200 notes while maintaining that old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer a legal tender.

The governors have insisted on following the supreme court ruling, 7 other states have joined them in the suit while the supreme court has fixed Wednesday, February 22, to hear the case.

Source: Legit.ng