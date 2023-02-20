Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has listed 7 reasons why the APC governors are against President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy

El-Rufai disclosed that the issue ranges from the colouring of the naira to the claimed confiscation of the old N500 and N1000 notes

According to El-Rufai, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele did not only go against President Muhammadu Buhari's directive, but also against the CBN Act

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has outlined the grievances of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the federal government's naira redesign policy.

The governor, taking to his Twitter on Sunday, February 19, listed 7 issues concerning progressives governors, either against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act or the president's directive.

El-Rufai lists 7 issues APC governors have against Buhari's naira redesign policy

Source: Twitter

Why APC governors are against Buhari's naira redesign policy

El-Rufai in the statement titled, "NIGERIA UPDATE: ABC of Currency Redesign vs. XYZ of Cash Confiscation Explained," said:

Currency redesign was approved by the President and announced. Currency recoloring resulted.

Currency swap was envisaged by s.20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act as approved by PMB. Swap means I take N100,000 to the bank in old notes & I receive N100,000 immediately in new note, no more, no less.

During implementation of the cash swap, the CBN withdrew over N2 trillion from circulation but printed only N400 billion, so in effect.

Currency confiscation was then unilaterally and unlawfully implemented by the CBN. Trade and exchange have collapsed. Human suffering, impoverishment and economic contraction resulted.

The policy objective was derailed into a deliberate national fiasco to sabotage the elections in the name of preventing vote-buying. All efforts to get CBN to implement what was lawfully approved failed.

Some State Governments had no choice but to approach the Supreme Court for adjudication. The APC as a party and the Progressive Governors Forum are unanimous that policy implementation must be reviewed.

Full compliance of the subsisting ruling of the Supreme Court be observed until final judgment on the suit instituted by the State Governments.

