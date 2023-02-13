The 2023 presidential election will hold on Saturday, February 25, as scheduled, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed

INEC gave the confirmation while reacting to a claim that the presidential election may be postponed to Saturday, March 4

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the spokesperson to the INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, described the claim as false

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked viral claims that the forthcoming 2023 presidential election may be postponed.

There had been claims that INEC was considering shifting the date of the presidential election to Saturday, March 4 over the ongoing naira note scarcity.

INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the signing of the 1st National Peace Accord by presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections in Abuja. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Another report quoted Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairperson, as saying the commission was affected by the cash shortage and that a postponement of the election would be in the best interest of Nigerians.

2023 elections: INEC reacts

Reacting to the claim, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesperson to the INEC chair, said the claims are false, TheCable reported.

“It is not true. INEC will not, and is not even contemplating postponing the 2023 general election.

“To be sure, the presidential/national assembly election will take place on 25th February, while the governorship/state assembly election will hold on 11th March 2023," Oyekanmi was quoted as saying.

