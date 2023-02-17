Nigeria's only female presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Chichi Ojei, has accused her party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) of working against her political interest.

Ojei accused the leadership of APM of plotting to jump ship with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) days before the presidential election across the country.

Chichi Ojei has accused her party of plotting to truncate the emergence of Nigeria's first-ever female president. Photo: Chichi Ojei

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ojei called on women and all well-meaning Nigerians to join her to rescue the country from intimidation, harassment and further alienation of the female gender in Nigeria´s political development.

She said that her emergence as the nation's only female candidate for the 2023 presidential election is a shift from the marginalisation of women in politics.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 93,469,008 registered voters, comprising 49,054,162 males and 44,414,846 females are eligible to vote in this year’s general elections.

Ojei added that a breakdown of the figure released by the electoral body shows that the males constitute 52.5 per cent, while the females make up 47.5 per cent of the total figure.

Women participation in politics under threat

Adding that the chances of 45 million Nigerian women are been threatened, Ojei further distanced herself from the plan by the APM to truncate her ambition to become Nigeria's first-ever female president.

She said:

"I consider this a huge setback for Nigerian women and an insult to my teeming supporters and party faithful, seeing that the only presidential candidate is about to be taken out of the league by a platform that initially believed in her vision, capacity and capability to set the country on a steady path of continues positive transformation.

"I hereby call on the entire women of Nigeria, both young and old, the youth whom we also represent in great measure, fellow Nigerians, and the international community to rise up in defence of our collective humanity, and for the sake of equity, fairness and justice stop the party leadership from embarking on such shameful and disappointing act."

