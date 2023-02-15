Nigerians have been advised on the best approach to voting for the candidate who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari by May 29

This advice was handed to Nigerians by a former governor of Anambra state Chukwuemeka Ezeife who believes that candidates from the northern part of the country should not be given a chance at the poll

Ezeife said the 2023 presidential election is an opportunity for the southern part of Nigeria to have a place in the presidency

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former governor of Anambra state has called on Nigerians to ensure they choose between Peter Obi of Labour and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming elections.

In a statement released by Ezeife on Tuesday, February 14, the former governor Nigerians must at this point reject the idea of voting for a candidate from the northern part of the country.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that the Northern candidates are not to be considered as choices in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Peter Obi, APC, Vanguard

Source: UGC

The Punch reports that Ezeife said urged Nigerians to ditch what he described as “bullion van politics” which he attributed to the PDP and the APC and focus on the competence and character of the presidential candidate.

His words:

“We want a system that works. We want Nigeria to work from now henceforth. Bullion Van Politics, Enough is enough. We don’t want Bullion Van Politics, which enables politicians to buy votes and do what they like for the next four years.

“I’ve been saying that people should take money from politicians because it’s their money stolen from them. Bullion Van Politics being PDP and APC must come to end.

"Today, any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive."

South must be given an opportunity at the presidency

The Sun reports that while noting that the southern part of the country must be given an opportunity to take a seat at the presidency, Ezeife said Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are from Northern Nigeria.

He said

“The truth must be told. Only southern candidates are qualified by the decision of Nigerians to contest. We have Tinubu and Peter Obi. The choice is between Tinubu and Peter Obi.”

