The Abia state Labour Party governorship candidate Alex Otti has been greeted with a piece of good news, a few weeks before the 2023 general elections

This is as the deputy governorship candidate and other members of the Social Democratic Party collapsed their party structure for Otti, LP candidate in the state

In fact, the SDP chieftains pledged their loyalty to Otti and vowed to work for the victory of Otti at the March 11 governorship election in the state

The ambition of the Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Abia state, Alex Otti has received yet another major boost, ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to a report by Channels TV, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abia State, Dickson Asonye and the Chairman of the party in the state, Chukwudii Abengowe collapsed their political structure and declared support for Otti.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Alex Otti, has received the SDP chieftains in his fold. Photo credit: Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

Why SDP chieftains dumped party for Otti, Labour Party

At a meeting with the LP executives at the party secretariat in the Aba North Local Government Area of the state, the former SDP chieftains pledged to work for the victory of Otti at the Saturday, March 11 governorship poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Asonye noted that they have handed over the SDP structure and flag of existence to Otti because in Otti they see capacity, brilliance and competence.

The politician further added that the LP governorship candidate is the right person they can partner with for the state’s transformation.

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi: Ex-Lawmaker Finally reveals how Nigeria’s next president should emerge

Former Kaduna Central Senator revealed how the next president of Nigeria should emerge.

A few weeks before the 2023 presidential election, Shehu Sani said political power should be earned and not bought or sold.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, Sani sends words of wisdom to Nigerian politicians and political parties.

2023 Presidency: After Collapsing Party Structure for Tinubu, LP Leaders Predict Zone Peter Obi Will Lose

A shocking prediction about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election for Peter Obi in the southwest region has emerged.

Ahead of the forthcoming poll, which is just 12 days from now, leaders of the Labour Party(LP) in the Southwest region have said the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, will not gather up to 1,000 votes in the region.

The party leaders arrived at the conclusion just before they collapsed the party’s structure in the region into the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng