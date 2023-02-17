The Independent National Electoral Commission has been urged to be transparent in its electioneering process

Labour Minister, Festus Keyamo who made this call urged INEC to ensure all political parties are fully represented at various collation center

Whilst Keyamo is very concerned about the use of BVAS for the transmission of the election result, Nigerians urged him to calm down and that INEC will up their game in the coming poll

The Chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has sent a strong message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A few days before the 2023 presidential election, Keyamo in a statement posted on his Twitter handle queried the nation's electoral umpire over the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Keyamo expresses concern over the use of BVAS for transmission of the 2023 election results. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Festus Keyamo

Keyamo queries INEC as the 2023 presidential election approaches

The Labour minister urged all parties must be dully represented during the voting process, hence, the need for the commission to be transparent in the electioneering process.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 17, reads thus:

"If BVAS results are transmitted to a central server from the units, it means the central server is a Collation Center for this purpose. Therefore, for transparency, should ALL PARTIES not be represented at the location of the Central Server & see the results arrive?

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of the minister and reacted to the development.

@abiri_olubunmi tweeted:

"You are minister under Buhari, are you with Buhari on the issue of new naira policy or against him, many of ypi always defend anything in power when you are eating but talk anyhow when you are outside,I hope you've seen that criticism is not the same with management."

@SheethJamaal tweeted:

"This is well in order. Transparency should be enforced across all the points in the voting process. All parties must be duly represented."

@WAdediran tweeted:

"There should be a monitor at the Collation Centre, where all party agents can view the results as the are uploaded from BVAS. I believe that is already in the plan."

@Toluen9 tweeted:

"Keyamo stay away from INEC server."

@Artwoodkinx tweeted:

"It is not a collation center, the results are transmitted simultaneously to both the inec main server and the irev where citizens see it immediately."

@jay_Gray7 tweeted:

"No Sir!

"Just sit at home with your chilled Zobo and popcorn and then you’ll hear and see the results from home.

"Dont come out and constitute nuisance please."

