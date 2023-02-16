Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson of the Labout Party, has disclosed that the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are challenging the federal government's naira redesign policy in court for selfish interest.

While speaking on Daily Politics, a Daily Trust programme, Okonkwo, a movie actor before joining politics, alleged that the governors wanted the federal government to suspend the further implementation of the policy because of "power and money".

He cited Kaduna state as a case study that there has been "massacred" of people, and the government has never challenged the federal government in court over high level of insecurity in the state.

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara have approached the supreme court to restrict the federal government from stopping Nigerians to stop spending the old N500 and N1000 notes, in which about 8 states have joined them after the injunction.

The naira redesign policy has resulted in scarcity of the currency after many Nigerians deposited their cash with their banks and could not get the newly designed naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele has claimed that the policy would reduce inflation and curb vote buying in the forthcoming election.

Unfortunately, it has led to protests and anger among the stranded Nigerians, many people have died, and banks have been the primary target of the protesters.

