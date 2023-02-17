Following the protest that welcome President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy, the police has cautioned protesters against attacking financial institutions, particularly commercial banks.

The spokesperson of the police, SCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a broadcast on Friday, February 17, made this known while urging protesters to be peaceful in their demostration.

The police authority was reacting to protest that greeted the naira redesign policy which has made it difficult for many to have money in banks and could not access their money because of the policy.

Adejobi added that the policy did not affect only the people on the street, it affected the officers, bankers and everyone in other institutions.

He maintain that attacking financial institutions will lead to shortage of banks, and the more the banks fold up, the more it become difficult for people to get cash for transaction.

The police boss then called for calm while warning that anyone found or arrested for attack financial institution will be tried as an armed robber in the appropriate court of law.

Adejobi added that those who have been arrested so far would soon be charged to court for armed robbery. The police is always ready to act and treat anyone found in the art of attacking any financial institution without recourse to human rights.

