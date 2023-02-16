The PDP's presidential camapaign council has some G5 governors are backing Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the council, however, said the aggrieved governors will back Atiku Abubakar eventually

Bwala added that the governors are irrelevant outside the PDP even if they have the right to make their decisions as adults

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaign council, has made some revelations about how G5 governors are spreading their support for frontline presidential candidates.

Bwala, during an exclusive interview with Punch on Wednesday, February 15, noted that Governor Nyesom Wike who now seems to be backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could not support Peter Obi because he (the governor) is the reason the Labour Party's standard bearer left the PDP.

Bwala said the G5 governors will support Atiku eventually (Photo: @royaltyuso)

Source: Twitter

However, the PDP's campaign spokesman disclosed that unlike Wike, some other members of the Integrity Group are standing solidly behind Obi ahead of the February 25 poll.

G5 governor will support Atiku eventually - Bwala

He went ahead to state that the aggrieved governors will come back to support Atiku Abubakar before the election

His words:

"We all knew that Nyesom Wike was not going to support Peter Obi because he was the reason Obi left the PDP in the first place. We are now getting reports that he is supporting Tinubu. We learned that some of the members of the G-5 are not supporting Tinubu but rather Peter Obi.

"Some are supporting Atiku. We are optimistic that before election day, they will come back to support the candidature of Atiku Abubakar because we are wondering if they can be relevant in any other party apart from the PDP, a party they helped to build, promote, and sustain."

G5 governor not relevant outside PDP - Bwala

Bwala added that outside the PDP, the governors are not relevant as well as their supporters, but made it clear that as adults, they are free to make their choices.

He said:

"Their relevance is only in the PDP and not in any other political party, but man is a free moral agent who can see the right way and still choose the wrong way and face the consequences. They are adults, and it is up to them to make their own decisions based on their own interests."

