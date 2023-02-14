The APC speaks truth to power and does not glamourise what is not working well, according to Mustapha Audu, a spokesman of the ruling party's presidential campaign council

Audu on Tuesday, February 14, added that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has some failings with its economic policies

However, the northern politician explained that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come on board to fix all that needs fixing in Nigeria

The spokesperson for the north-central wings of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Presidential Campaign Council, Mustapha Audu, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not done so well with economic policies.

In an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, February 14, Audu stated that the APC is not the kind of political party that glamourises what is not working, but that it rather speaks truth to power.

The APC campaign says Tinubu will make up for Buhari's failings

Source: Facebook

In the interview monitored by The Cable, he noted

“APC is a party that has dynamic and intelligent people. When something is going right, we support it; when something is not going right, we speak against it.

There is no point trying to glamourise what is not working. You have to speak truth to power."

Tinubu will fix Buhari government's weaknesses - Auda

However, the APC bigwig boasted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fix issues that need urgent attention in the country and make up for aspects of weaknesses in the current administration.

He stated that despite the failings in some policies of this government, the Buhari-led federal government has recorded some obvious successes in terms of COVID-19 management and recovery from economic recession.

His words:

“We came together as a party to fight certain things at the beginning. And the president has tried a lot in fighting insecurities and championing several causes, we have gotten through recessions, and COVID-19 and we are right now in the middle of the Ukraine-Russian war and its negative effect on Nigeria."

“We are here to seek support and help”: Buhari again drums support for Tinubu in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari had yet again drummed support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the candidate is his long-term ally.

Speaking separately at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, and at the APC campaign rally in Sokoto, the president said Asiwaju had demonstrated capacity and would do well if elected to lead the country.

"He understands Nigeria very well and he is ever supportive of people wherever they may have come from in Nigeria," the president told the Sultan.

