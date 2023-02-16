Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, has met with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, after his presidential campaign rally in Rivers state

Wike has earlier been reported to have approved the venue of the APC presidential campaign rally without collecting any dime from the ruling party

Tinubu was accompanied to the governor's office by some power blocs in the APC, including the national leader of the party, Abdullahi Adamu

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Wednesday, February 15.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential torchbearer, visited the state governor, Nyesom Wike, in his office at the state capital after the rally.

Names of APC leaders that join Tinubu to visit Wike Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, Nyesom Wike, PDP, 2023 election

Last week, it was reported that Wike approved the venue for the APC presidential rally without making any payment to the state government.

Meanwhile, Wike earlier canceled the state approval for the campaign venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign venue of in the state before approving it.

The PDP presidential campaign council later cancel its presidential campaign rally in the state based on the crisis between the governor and the leader of the PDP.

Names of APC chieftains that followed Tinubu to greet Wike in his office

While visiting Wike, some power blocs in the APC joined the party's presidential candidate to visit the governor.

They are:

Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman Kashim Shettima, Tinubu's running mate David Umahi of Enugu state Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state and ex-national chairman of the APC and other leaders.

The meeting is coming amid the rift between Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, and the Rivers state governor.

Presidency: Buhari meets Tinubu ahead of poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari met with Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential elections, in Aso Rock shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on CBN's naira redesign policy.

Buhari's meeting with Tinubu was shortly after the apex court adjourned its decision on the case between some governors and the CBN naira redesign policy.

Another source in the presidency disclosed that Buhari was late to the national executive council meeting because he was monitoring the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng