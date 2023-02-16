Hundreds of party faithful have gathered at the famous political Mapo Hall for the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state

Party leaders in the southwest region are already awaiting the arrival of the APC presidential torchbearer in the forthcoming poll, Bola Tinubu

Other chieftains of the APC expected to be in Tinubu's company are Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman and members of the national executive council as well as APC governors in southwest

Ibadan, Oyo - Despite the protest rocking the capital of the southwest region, hundreds of supporters have gathered at the popular Mapo Hall to take part in the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Members of the ruling party chieftains and supporters have started trooping to the historic political venue to receive Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC, The Nation reported.

Prominent APC chieftains expected along with Tinubu are Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national leader of the ruling party and other national executive council committee members.

Also expected on the entourage are the governors of the APC in the southwest region as well as leaders of the party in the region.

