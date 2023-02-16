Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council has urged the federal government to take the governor of Rivers state out of the system before the 2023 general elections commence fully

The spokesperson of the PDP campaign council made this call while noting that is the only solution to tackle the party's internal crisis

Meanwhile, the case for the removal and suspension of Wike from the PDP is still in court, a few weeks before the presidential election

The internal crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension.

This is as the spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, told the Federal Government to remove the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike before the 2023 general elections commence.

PDP calls for Wike's removal, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Call for Wike's removal from PDP heightens

Bwala, who spoke Wednesday, February 15, on Arise TV, said the only solution to the unending crisis in the PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, adding that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

Bwala said that Wike’s antics may deter free and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state, a report by The Punch confirmed.

He said,

“If the chief executive officer of the state cannot allow a free and fair conduct, then the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove him and conduct election there and this wouldn’t be new in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Bwala said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the presidential election even in Rivers State.

Source: Legit.ng