Four family members died in the Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital less than a minute after taking off, killing all but one of the 242 people on board

Businessman Subhaschandra Amin, along with his wife and in-laws, were on their way to London when the crash occurred

Subhaschandra Amin and his wife die alongside his in-laws on Air India plane crash. Photo: Indian Express, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, a businessman, Subhaschandra Amin, and his wife were going on a holiday trip, alongside their in-laws, when the crash happened.

Business family loses four members in crash

Subhaschandra Amin was the owner and founder of Lubi Pumps, a well-known company in India.

The Amin couple was seated on the front seats of the Boeing 787-8, which crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College.

Amin (77), along with his 74-year-old wife, Achala, were going for a holiday trip, and were accompanied by Achala’s younger brother, Dilip Patel (70) and his wife, Meena Patel (69).

The family’s eldest son-in-law, Tushar Patel, said:

“The family was on a holiday trip to London. Dilip and Meena were going to visit their daughter in Canada, so Subhaschandra and Achala planned and joined them for an interim holiday in Europe. The Amin family has members settled across London and Canada, so it was a sort of family gathering.”

Tushar’s wife, Tejal, is the daughter of Jagdishchandra Amin, elder brother of Subhaschandra.

Subhaschandra was the youngest among three brothers, while Jagdishchandra, who is the director of Lubi Industries, is the eldest.

Four members of the same family die in Air India plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

The mortal remains of Subhaschandra and Achala were handed over to the family after their DNA samples matched on June 15, while Dilip and Meena’s remains were given the following day, on June 16.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

