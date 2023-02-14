The Court in Abuja has stopped the PDP from suspending or expelling the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, from the party

The PDP chieftain had approached the court through his legal counsel led by Dr Joshua Mus, SAN, to restrain the national leadership of the party from suspending or expelling him

At the resumption of the suit on Tuesday, the judge ordered parties in the suit not to take steps that would render the court’s judgement “worthless”

On Tuesday, February 14, a Federal High Court in Abuja extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, from the party.

Wike through his lawyers asked the court to order the defendants to maintain status quo and stay all actions relating to the threats to suspend or expel him, a report by The Cable noted.

Court extends case involving PDP and Wike

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Wike’s lawyer, Joshua Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), acknowledged receipt of court filings from the PDP, Premium Times report further confirmed.

The court extended the interim order it made on February 2nd, restraining the PDP and its leadership from making suspension or expulsion moves on the Governor.

Responding to the judge’s order, PDP’s lawyer, Johnson Usman, a SAN, promised, “We will not tamper with the res (subject matter of the case pending its determination).”

The case was adjourned

Meanwhile, Subject to the agreement of lawyers in the case, the judge adjourned the suit till Monday, March 6, 2023, for the hearing of all pending applications and the substantive matter.

