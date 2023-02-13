Labour Party chieftain has replied to the PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu over his comment on Peter Obi's structure

Kenneth Okonkwo, Spokesperson for Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said what is happening in PDP is a civil war and what is happening in APC is world war

The LP chieftain however urged Nigerians to vote for the right candidate in the forthcoming presidential election

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe against the supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to Him, Obi's supporters cannot downplay the importance of "political structure".

Dele Momodu says Peter Obi will not win the election simply by the polls. Photo credit: Delo Momodu

Peter Obi will lose election, Momodu says

Momodu said wherever Obi is number one in the elections, the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar will be number two, adding that Atiku would split votes with counterparts in the LP and the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in their strongholds.

Meanwhile, Momodu concluded that the recent polls will not help him win the 2023 presidential election.

“We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win,” Momodu added.

Labour Party chieftain reacts

Kenneth Okonkwo, Spokesperson of Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council while reacting to the statement by the PDP chieftain, said a lot is happening in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 13th, Okonkwo said,

What is happening in PDP is a civil war and what is happening in APC is a world war- Dele Momodu, Morning Show, Arise News. We don't want war in Nigeria. Please vote out PDP civil war and APC world war. We need peace, prosperity and productivity in Nigeria.

"Vote @PeterObi as the only option for a new peaceful, secure, united, productive and prosperous Nigeria. Please remember that the logo of Labour Party is papa, mama, pikin. Vote Labour Party @PeterObi on Feb., 25th 2023. A new Nigeria is possible."

Photos emerge as Peter Obi meets young boy in epic viral Lagos rally photo

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has met with the young boy seen in a viral photo standing with his arms outstretched in front of his convoy during the campaign rally in Lagos state.

According to Punch newspaper, the teenage boy was identified as Yusuf and he is 15-years-old.

In a news viral picture that storm the internet on Monday, February 13, Yusuf was seen all smiles and side by side with the Labour Party presidential candidate.

