The presidential campaign council of the ruling APC has condemned the PDP's recent claims against Bola Tinubu

The APC maintained that PDP had lied against the party's flagbearer, saying he stockpiled the new naira notes after calling for an extension of the CBN's deadline during rallies

The ruling party however urged Nigerians to disregard the statement while assuring the electorates that the claim is totally false

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has addressed the claims made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Whilst the PDP claimed the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stockpiled a huge amount of the new naira notes for vote buying, the APC noted that the PDP is telling a big fat lie.

Bola Tinubu tackles Atiku Abubakar, over new naira notes wahala. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

APC blasts PDP

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega, Special Adviser, Media & Public Affairs on Monday, February 13th and sent to Legit.ng, APC described PDP's claims as cheap blackmail.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement read thus:

"Our attention has been drawn to the irresponsible and infantile allegation by Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party, claiming that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is mopping up new naira notes to buy votes.

"The allegation is simply ludicrous, spurious and a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the anti-people posturing of the PDP candidate, after he and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi asked the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] not to extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes."

PDP lied, APC campaign claimed

"We want to assure Nigerians that claim is utterly false.

"Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being always the voice of the voiceless and champion of the underprivileged, at numerous rallies and campaign stops, identified with our people and boldly called on CBN to extend the deadline and end the public suffering."

2023 presidency: Peter Obi will not win election, Powerful chieftain gives strong reason

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe against the supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to Him, Obi's supporters cannot downplay the importance of a political structure.

“We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win,” Momodu added.

Fresh statistics that will work against Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso have been revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that Tinubu would defeat PDP's Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's Peter Obi and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Fashola explained that Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi were one when the APC defeated PDP in 2019, asking how any of them would defeat the ruling party after being divided into three.

Source: Legit.ng