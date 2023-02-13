The cold war in the PDP might affect the party's chances in the forthcoming general election slated for February 25

Just 12 days to the 2023 presidential election, the nation's main opposition party has cancelled Atiku Abubakar's rally scheduled to hold in Rivers state

According to a statement by the Rivers PDP presidential campaign council, the rally was suspended due to rising in the state

The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has announced the cancellation of the rally of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The presidential campaign planned early this week would no longer hold, the PDP PCC Chairman in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba disclosed, citing insecurity, a report by The Punch confirmed.

PDP cancels Atiku’s planned rally in Rivers state, 12 days before the presidential election. Photo credit: Rivers State Government, Atiku Abubakar

Why the campaign was suspended

Senator Maeba said,

"The expected victory of Atiku Abubakar does not worth the blood of any Rivers man or woman.”

