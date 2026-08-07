A student from Dee Ambassadors Global College in Akure sat the 2026 WASSCE and returned results across nine subjects

The result card shared online showed the student earned A1 grades in core courses alongside multiple B grades

The proud sibling posted the screenshot on X, drawing attention to the impressive performance in science subjects

A proud sibling has taken to social media to celebrate a family member's 2026 WAEC results, sharing a screenshot of a result card that has drawn quiet admiration online.

The post was shared by @justhakins on X on 6 August 2026, with a simple two-word caption: "My sibling."

A Nigerian man posts the WAEC result of his sibling. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

2026 WAEC result breakdown

The result card shown belongs to a candidate from Dee Ambassadors Global College in Akure who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 2026.

Across nine subjects, the student's results leaned heavily toward the sciences. The two standout grades were A1s in both Biology and Chemistry, the highest grade achievable in the WAEC grading system.

Beyond those distinctions, the science student earned B2 in Livestock Farming, B3 in General Mathematics, B3 in Agriculture, and B3 in Civic Education, for a total of four B grades.

The remaining subjects were C5 in Economics, C6 in English Language, and C6 in Physics.

The result puts the candidate in a competitive position for university admission, particularly for science-based courses.

See the post that sparked the reaction on X:

Medicine aspirant displays 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a student of Brainstar Academy in Rumuokoro shared photos of both his JAMB and 2026 WAEC results on Facebook.

The young man scored 273 in the UTME and applied to study Medicine and Surgery under the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Source: Legit.ng