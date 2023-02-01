Emmanuel Bwacha, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election in Taraba state has been sacked by the supreme court.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Eku, leading 5-panel judges on Wednesday, February 1, upheld the ruling of the federal high court, which stated that the ruling party did not hold any valid primary in Taraba.

Bwacha was earlier sacked as the candidate of the APC by a federal high court in Jalingo, the state capital on September 20.

He was also sacked by a federal high court in Abuja, where the APC was ordered to conduct a fresh governorship primary election.

One of the aspirants of the APC, David Sabo Kente, has challenged the candidacy of Bwacha at the court.

Source: Legit.ng