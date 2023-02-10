Abiye Sekibo, the campaign director of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in Rivers state has escaped an assassination move

The PDP chieftain disclosed that the gunmen were putting on police uniforms and set bullets on his bulletproof Land Cruiser Jeep

Sekibo said he was on an inspection visit to the proposed venue of the PDP presidential campaign venue when he was attacked and the gunmen also set fire to the venue

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council's (PCC) director general in Rivers state, Abiye Sekibo, has escaped from being assassinated by the whisker at midnight on Thursday, February 9.

According to The Punch, the attackers dressed in police uniforms and started firing at the vehicle of the PDP chieftain, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep.

Who wants to kill Atiku's campaign DG in Rivers state

Sekibo was said to have visited the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital to inspect the proposed venue of the presidential campaign rally of the party.

Confirming the attack at a press briefing on Friday, Sekibo said the gunmen rained bullets on his car and set the proposed venue on fire while policemen watched.

He said:

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the fire opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

Source: Legit.ng