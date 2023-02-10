The decision of the Osun state election tribunal will be contested at the appellate court in the coming days

The legal team of Governor Ademola Adeleke filed the appeal at the Akure division of the Court of Appeal

According to a report, the legal team of the incumbent outlined 31 premises why the decision of the Osun state tribunal was wrong

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has reached out to the court of appeal to contest the judgement of the election tribunal that annulled his victory in the Saturday, July 16, 2022 gubernatorial polls in the state.

As reported by the Punch Newspaper, Governor Adeleke through his attorney filed for the appeal on Thursday, February 9 before the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal.

The legal team of Governor Adeleke faulted the decision of the tribunal on 31 grounds. Photo: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

The application was signed by his lead counsel, Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), on behalf of 26 other lawyers.

According to reports, Governor Adeleke and his legal team outlined 31 grounds faulting the decision of the Justice Tertsea Kume-led election tribunal panel.

The application noted that the tribunal treated the matter with bias by making fun of his love for dancing and also without putting into consideration the totality of the case.

He also said reports of entries on BVAS machines used for accreditation during the poll was superior and unique, adding that the panel should not have granted the prayers sought by the petitioners.

